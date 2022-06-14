The Twins will activate Ryan (illness) from the COVID-19-related injured list to start Tuesday's game in Seattle, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Minnesota will get two key rotation cogs back in the fold for the series in Seattle, as Sonny Gray (pectoral) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday. The Twins will officially reinstate Ryan shortly before Tuesday's 10:10 p.m. ET opening pitch after the rookie right-hander tossed three scoreless innings in a rehab start with Triple-A St. Paul last Thursday. Because he hasn't pitched for the big club since May 21 after testing positive for COVID-19 and tossed only 40 pitches in his rehab outing, Ryan may not work more than five or six innings Tuesday.