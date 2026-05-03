Ryan was removed from Sunday's start against the Blue Jays due to right elbow soreness, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Ryan threw just nine pitches -- recording one out and issuing a walk -- before departing Sunday's contest with the injury. His final offering was a 90.9-mph fastball, which is down a touch from his typical velocity. Ryan will likely undergo medical imaging, at which point there should be a better idea of his availability for his next turn through the rotation and beyond.