Twins' Joe Ryan: Managing sore elbow
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ryan was removed from Sunday's start against the Blue Jays due to right elbow soreness, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Ryan threw just nine pitches -- recording one out and issuing a walk -- before departing Sunday's contest with the injury. His final offering was a 90.9-mph fastball, which is down a touch from his typical velocity. Ryan will likely undergo medical imaging, at which point there should be a better idea of his availability for his next turn through the rotation and beyond.