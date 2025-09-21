Ryan (13-9) took the loss in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader sweep at the hands of the Guardians, giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits -- including four home runs -- and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander has run out of gas in September. The four homers allowed were a season high for Ryan, and over three starts this month he's stumbled to a 9.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and 11:8 K:BB through 11 innings while serving up six long balls in total. He'll try to end 2025 on a better note in his final outing, which lines up to come on the road next weekend in Philadelphia.