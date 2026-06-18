Twins' Joe Ryan: Picks up fifth win

Ryan (5-3) earned the win Thursday over the Rangers, allowing three hits and two walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

While it was another excellent outing overall from Ryan, he failed to make it through six innings for the first time in his last eight starts, after needing 97 pitches to make it through five frames Thursday. Overall, Ryan's ERA is down to 2.99 this season with a 1.00 WHIP and 99:18 K:BB across 16 starts (87.1 innings). He's currently lined up to face the Dodgers at home in his next outing.