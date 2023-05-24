Ryan (7-1) earned the win Wednesday, allowing one run on six hits and two walks over five innings during a 7-1 loss to the Giants. He struck out four.

Ryan allowed one or fewer runs for the fifth time this year but completed a season-low five innings, ending his streak of seven straight quality starts. Despite the labored outing, he still picked up his seventh win and holds a 2.21 ERA across 10 appearances (61 innings). Ryan's four strikeouts Wednesday tied his second-lowest mark of the campaign, but his 70:10 K:BB remains elite. The soon-to-be 27-year-old's next start is projected during a three-game set in Houston.