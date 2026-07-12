Twins' Joe Ryan: Quality start in no-decision

Ryan didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Angels, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander continues to have trade rumors circling his head, but Ryan didn't let it bother him Saturday, delivering his 12th quality start of the season on 94 pitches (61 strikes). He was in line for his seventh win of the year, but the Twins' bullpen let the lead slip away in the top of the seventh before the team's offense surged ahead for good. Ryan will take a 2.85 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 128:25 K:BB through 110.1 innings into the All-Star break.