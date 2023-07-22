Ryan (9-6) allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings Friday, striking out 10 and earning a win against the White Sox.

Ryan allowed two runs through five frames before Yasmani Grandal knocked a two-run shot in the sixth inning. After posting a 2.90 ERA through 13 starts, Ryan's ERA over his last seven outings is 5.75, raising his season mark to 3.88 across 118.1 innings. Friday's win was his first since shutting out the Red Sox on June 22. Ryan is currently projected to face the Mariners at home next week.