Ryan (12-5) earned the win Wednesday against the Yankees, allowing one run on four hits and two walks in 6.2 innings. He struck out seven.

Ryan has been a model of consistency for the Twins in 2025, having now spun at least five innings in each of his first 24 starts of the year. The All-Star right-hander has yielded greater than two runs on just six occasions all season, and he's fanned at least five 19 times on the campaign. Ryan will tote a stellar 2.72 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 153:27 K:BB through 139 frames into his next scheduled outing, which lines up to come against the Athletics at home.