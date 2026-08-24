Twins manager Derek Shelton said that Ryan (glute) will throw a one-inning live batting practice session Wednesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Since landing on the injured list Aug. 7 due to a left glute strain, Ryan has completed a pair of bullpen sessions and will now take the next step forward in his recovery by facing hitters. The Twins will have a better sense of the right-hander's timeline for a return from the IL after Wednesday's throwing session, though Shelton indicated that Ryan will need to go on a rehab assignment prior to being activated.