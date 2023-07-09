Ryan (8-6) allowed five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out 10 over 4.1 innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Orioles.

Ryan gave up a solo home run to Austin Hays in the second inning and then was charged with four of the seven runs the Orioles put up in the fifth. Over his last six outings, Ryan has alternated between strong showing and poor performances. The 27-year-old right-hander finished the first half with a solid 3.70 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 124:18 K:BB over 107 innings through 18 starts. His first start after the All-Star break is likely to be on the road, either in Oakland or Seattle.