Ryan (5-1) took the loss Sunday, allowing two runs on eight hits over six innings during a 2-0 loss to Cleveland. He struck out four and did not walk a batter.

Ryan surrendered three straight singles to start the game and escaped the opening frame with two runs allowed. After the rocky first, he scattered four hits across five scoreless innings but still suffered his first loss, as Cleveland's pitching staff combined for a one-hit shutout. Sunday's outing marked just the third time over seven starts that Ryan has allowed multiple earned runs, and his 47:6 K:BB through 44 innings remains elite. The right-hander will look to continue his stellar beginning to the campaign next time out, which is tentatively scheduled for a three-game weekend set versus the Cubs.