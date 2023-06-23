Ryan (8-4) earned the win Thursday, allowing three hits over nine scoreless innings against the Red Sox while striking out nine.

Ryan dominated the Red Sox Thursday, retiring the first 10 batters he faced before surrendering a one-out single to Justin Turner in the top of the fourth. He made short work of the next two hitters before striking out the side in the fifth, all swinging, and allowed only two more base runners for the rest of the contest. his nine innings and rebounded in a huge way after allowing a season-high six runs in his previous start. It was a huge bounceback performance for Ryan after allowing a season-high six runs in his previous start while it also marked the first complete game shutout for a Twins pitcher in more than five years.