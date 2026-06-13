Twins' Joe Ryan: Tosses quality start

Ryan wasn't involved in the decision Friday against the Cardinals. He allowed three runs on six hits across six innings while striking out eight.

Ryan has six quality starts over his last seven appearances, and the star hurler continues to be a consistent, dependable presence on the mound for the Twins every time he takes the ball. Ryan, who has at least eight strikeouts in four of his last five appearances as well, owns a 2.66 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 10.8 K/9 across 44 innings and eight starts since the beginning of May. He's slated to make his next start on the road against the Rangers.