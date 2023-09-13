Miranda will undergo surgery on his injured right shoulder Thursday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Miranda is having a consultation Wednesday before undergoing the procedure Thursday. More information regarding the exact nature of the operation and a potential rehab timetable is expected after the surgery, but at the very least it's going to end his 2023 campaign. Miranda has been sidelined since mid-July right shoulder impingement.
