Garlick (rib cage) will begin taking live at-bats soon and is expected to go out on a rehab assignment in the near future, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Garlick has been sorely missed as the Twins have had a run of facing left-handed starters that the right-handed Garlick feasts on (.928 OPS vs. lefties this season). It sounds like there's a chance he could return in late August.