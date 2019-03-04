Perez threw three scoreless innings with four strikeouts and no walks in Sunday's spring training tie against the Phillies. Perez's four-seam fastball reached 97 mph five times during his outing, after throwing just four pitches faster than 96.5 mph last season, MLB.com reports.

Perez is the leading candidate for the fifth starter role, so it was a little curious he pitched in relief in the game. The Twins have been working with Perez to alter his delivery and so far the results look promising.