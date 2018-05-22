Twins' Phil Hughes: Designated for assignment

Hughes was designated for assignment by the Twins on Monday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Hughes will head to the waiver wire after being designated for assignment. Manager Paul Molitor stated that Hughes wasn't asked about a minor-league assignment, meaning Hughes will likely end up with another team in the near future if he garners any interest. The 31-year-old has failed to be effective out of the bullpen this season, accruing a 6.75 ERA and 1.58 WHIP through 12 innings.