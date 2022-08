Leon's contract was selected by the Twins on Wednesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Leon was traded from the Guardians to the Twins on Tuesday, and he'll join Minnesota's active roster as part of a move after Caleb Hamilton was sent down. Leon appeared in nine major-league games for Cleveland earlier in the year and hit .133 with six walks and four strikeouts. He's starting behind the dish and batting eighth Wednesday but should serve mainly as catching depth behind Gary Sanchez.