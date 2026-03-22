Atlanta reassigned Leon to minor-league camp Friday.

Leon saw action in five big-league games with Atlanta in 2025 but had little chance of cracking the Opening Day roster after the club signed Jonah Heim to a one-year deal shortly before the start of spring training. Heim will head into the season as the top backup to No. 1 catcher Drake Baldwin while Sean Murphy (hip) misses at least the first month of the campaign. Leon will likely need at least two of Baldwin, Heim and Murphy to be shelved at a given time before earning another opportunity with the big club.