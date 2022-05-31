Gray (pectoral) wasn't placed on the 15-day injured list after working out earlier Tuesday, but it's unclear if he'll be ready to make his next turn through the rotation this weekend in Toronto, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Manager Rocco Baldelli previously said Gray would be evaluated prior to Tuesday's doubleheader with the Tigers before the Twins determine whether or not he'll require a stint on the IL. The lack of a transaction perhaps suggests that Gray has made some progress since exiting his most recent start Sunday with right pectoral soreness, but he's not necessarily out of the woods yet. Reliever Yennier Cano is currently with the Twins' taxi squad and would be the logical candidate to replace Gray on the roster if Gray is eventually deactivated.