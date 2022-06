Gray (pectoral) is slated to rejoin the Twins' rotation sometime next week, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Gray threw 25-to-30 pitches in a simulated game Friday and apparently felt good afterward, as he's been cleared to rejoin the major-league club. The Twins haven't yet indicated which day Gray will start next week, but the team will also get reinforcements to its rotation since Joe Ryan (illness) is expected to start Tuesday or Wednesday against the Mariners.