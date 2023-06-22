Gray allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five batters over five innings in a no-decision against Boston on Wednesday.

Gray gave up a single run in each of the first, third and fifth frames and didn't come out for the sixth. He hasn't pitched into the sixth inning in any of his past three outings, though he's posted a a fine 3.86 ERA over that span. Gray has yet to give up more than three runs in a game through 15 starts this season, but he hasn't picked up a win since April 30. Since that date he's taken eight no-decisions and one loss while recording a 3.91 ERA. The right-hander has slowed down after a phenomenal beginning to the campaign, but he still ranks fourth among qualified pitchers with a 2.56 ERA overall.