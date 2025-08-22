Bradley could be called up from Triple-A St. Paul to start Sunday's game against the White Sox, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The Twins have yet to name starters for Saturday or Sunday, and it's possible those slots will be filled by Bradley and/or Mick Abel, both of whom Minnesota acquired ahead of the trade deadline. Since his acquisition, Bradley has pitched exclusively at St. Paul, with whom he's posted a 7.53 ERA but an 18:2 K:BB over his 14.1 innings. Before being traded away by Tampa Bay, Bradley submitted a 4.61 ERA and 1.28 WHIP across 111.1 innings.