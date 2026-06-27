Twins' Taj Bradley: Let down in no-decision

Bradley did not factor into the decision Friday versus the Rockies, giving up two runs on three hits and three walks over seven innings. He struck out seven.

Bradley fired seven scoreless innings but returned for the eighth, when he allowed a double and a walk that came around to score after his exit. The Minnesota bullpen then surrendered five runs during the ninth inning to prevent him from picking up his seventh win of the season. Despite that misfortune, it's still a second consecutive quality outing for Bradley, who has allowed just two runs in both of his past two starts to lower his season-long ERA to 3.98 through 15 games.