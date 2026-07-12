Twins' Taj Bradley: Secures third straight win

Bradley (9-3) allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six over seven innings to earn the win Sunday over the Angels.

Bradley didn't reach the strikeout highs of his last two outings, but he was able to earn a third straight win and his fourth victory in his last five starts. He limited the damage Sunday to solo home runs by Josh Lowe and Denzer Guzman. Bradley has allowed just eight runs over his last 31 innings while adding a 38:10 K:BB in that span. For the season, he's pitched to a 3.59 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 118:40 K:BB through 102.2 innings over 18 starts.