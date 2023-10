Larnach went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in Saturday's 14-6 victory over the Rockies.

Larnach swatted a homer for a second consecutive night, following up Friday's solo shot with a grand slam off Karl Kauffmann in the third inning. While the outfielder has managed to make an impact with splash plays like Saturday's home run, Larnach is just 4-for-18 (.222) in seven games since being activated from the injured list.