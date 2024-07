Matthews has a 1.89 ERA with a 59:4 K:BB in 52.1 innings at Double-A Wichita.

Matthews was promoted to Double-A after just four starts at High-A Cedar Rapids. He's had outstanding control with just four walks in 75 innings between the two levels. He's becoming one of Minnesota's top pitching prospects and it wouldn't be surprising to see him finish the season at Triple-A.