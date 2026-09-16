Matthews didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Yankees, allowing two hits and two walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out eight.

The 26-year-old right-hander put together one of his best performances of the season, firing 63 of 97 pitches for strikes, and Matthews left the mound in line for his 10th win of the year before both bullpens got squirrelly as the game went to 13 innings. The quality start was Matthews' 11th of the season, and three of them have come in his last five outings -- a stretch in which he's produced a 3.45 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 26:8 K:BB over 28.2 innings. He's set to make what could be his final start of 2026 on the road early next week in San Francisco.