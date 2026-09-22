Matthews (9-11) took the loss Monday, allowing five runs on eight hits and no walks over five innings against the Giants. He struck out nine.

Matthews got roughed up early, allowing four runs in the first two frames, though he still racked up his highest strikeout total since July 31. In four September starts, the right-hander has posted a 6.87 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 23:7 K:BB across 18.1 innings. Overall, Matthews owns a 4.90 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 116:39 K:BB in 130.1 innings (23 starts) and is tentatively lined up to make his final start of the regular season Sunday against the Rangers.