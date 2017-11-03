Miley will head to free agency after the Orioles elected to decline his $12 million club option for the 2018 season, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Miley will receive a $500,000 buyout from the team, and will look to start fresh with a new organization after spending the last year and a half with Baltimore. During the past season, the soon-to-be 29-year-old posted a career-worst 5.61 ERA and 1.73 WHIP during 32 starts. Although he seemed to be finding his form during August, Miley wound up allowing 16 earned runs in his last 8.2 innings as an Oriole.