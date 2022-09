Severino was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Severino wasn't exactly the best pitcher on Chicago's 40-man roster, carrying an 11.91 ERA and 2.84 WHIP over 22.2 innings in Triple-A Charlotte this season. Fellow reliever Nicholas Padilla was claimed off waivers from the Cubs in a corresponding move Friday.