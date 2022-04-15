Severino walked one and did not allow a hit while striking out three across 1.1 scoreless innings Thursday against Seattle.

Severino was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte earlier in the week in a corresponding move with Lucas Giolito (abdomen) and AJ Pollock (hamstring) hitting the injured list. He pitched well in his major-league debut, though he struggled with control as he both issued a walk and hit batter. While Serverino has good strikeout stuff, the 27-year-old has posted elevated walk rates throughout the minor leagues. He is likely to remain in a low-leverage role out of the bullpen.