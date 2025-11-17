Mets' Anderson Severino: Secures MiLB deal from Mets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mets signed Severino to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training Sunday, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.
Severino spent the 2025 season in the Mexican League, posting a 2.68 ERA and 46:20 K:BB over 37 innings. He has not pitched for a major-league organization since he made six relief appearances for the White Sox in 2022.
