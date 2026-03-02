Benintendi (side) took some swings Sunday and is expected to return to Cactus League action after the White Sox's off day Wednesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Benintendi was scratched from the Cactus League lineup this past Friday due to right side soreness and has remained out since then. However, Benintendi said Monday that the White Sox are just exercising caution with him, adding that he would be playing if it were the regular season. Benintendi will be Chicago's primary left fielder in 2026 but will also see starts at designated hitter.