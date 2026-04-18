Benintendi went 3-for-6 with two doubles, one RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 9-2 win over the Athletics.

With the three-hit night, Benintendi has his average above .200 for the first time since April 3. He was just 3-for-29 at the plate over his previous 11 games. The 31-year-old entered play Friday with just two extra-base hits and is still looking for his first home run of the season. Benintendi is slashing .204/.271/.333 with three doubles, two RBI, four runs scored and a 5:22 BB:K across 59 plate appearances.