White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sitting versus righty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Benintendi is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Nationals.
The veteran outfielder has a .923 OPS with two doubles and two homers over his past six games, but he'll take a seat against a right-handed starter (Miles Mikolas) on Friday for just the second time this season. Everson Pereira is batting leadoff as the designated hitter with Benintendi on the bench.
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