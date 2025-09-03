White Sox's Bryan Ramos: Knocks in two in first start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ramos went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI on Tuesday against the Twins.
Ramos was recalled when rosters expanded Monday and was in the big-league lineup for the first time in 2025 on Tuesday. He struck out three times but also delivered a two-RBI double in the fifth inning. Ramos figures to be primarily a bench bat, but he could get mixed in against right-handed starters while Miguel Vargas (wrist) is sidelined.
