Ramos went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI on Tuesday against the Twins.

Ramos was recalled when rosters expanded Monday and was in the big-league lineup for the first time in 2025 on Tuesday. He struck out three times but also delivered a two-RBI double in the fifth inning. Ramos figures to be primarily a bench bat, but he could get mixed in against right-handed starters while Miguel Vargas (wrist) is sidelined.