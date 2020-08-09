Rodon (shoulder) played catch Saturday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
The left-hander was placed on the 10-day injured list with shoulder soreness Tuesday, but his quick return to throwing is a good sign for his recovery. Rodon remains without a timetable for his return, though he could rejoin the White Sox within a few weeks.
