Cuthbert signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Thursday as a non-roster invitee to spring training, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Cuthbert appeared in 87 games with the Royals last season, hitting .246/.294/.379 with nine home runs and 40 RBI. The 27-year-old was non-tendered by the Royals at the beginning of December, but he will get the chance to continue developing in the White Sox organization in 2020.