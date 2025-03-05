Martin is expected to be named the White Sox Opening Day starter, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Martin has already been named to the rotation, though he's also likely to get the ball March 27 against the Angels. He's enjoyed a sharp start to spring training, maintaining a 5:0 K:BB across four scoreless innings while allowing just one baserunner.
