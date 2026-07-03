White Sox's Davis Martin: Ineffective in no-decision

Martin took a no-decision Thursday against the Guardians, allowing two runs on six hits and five walks in 3.1 innings. He failed to record a strikeout.

Martin couldn't find the plate during a laborious outing at sweltering Progressive Field on Thursday, landing only half of his pitches for strikes and walking a season-high five. Additionally, the 74 pitches represent a season-low figure for the 29-year-old right-hander, who also matched his shortest start of the campaign. Martin will hope for better pitching conditions in his next scheduled appearance at home, still holding a strong 3.08 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 90:29 K:BB over 96.1 innings.