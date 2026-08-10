White Sox's Davis Martin: Start cut short by rain

Martin took a no-decision against the Guardians on Sunday, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk in one inning. He struck out one.

Sunday's contest stalled for over two hours in the second inning due to rain, and the White Sox opted not to put Martin back on the bump following the delay. A fielding error by Braden Montgomery in right field enabled an unearned run to come across in the opening frame, and Martin has now surrendered a whopping 18 earned runs over his past four starts (17 innings). The right-hander should be fresh for his next scheduled outing in Detroit, but he's limped since the beginning of June to a 6.83 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 37:24 K:BB across his last 12 appearances (55.1 innings).