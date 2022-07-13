Cease (8-4) picked up the win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Guardians, allowing five hits and three walks over 5.2 scoreless innings in a 7-0 victory. He struck out nine.

The right-hander continued an incredible run that has seen him give up one earned run or fewer in nine straight starts. Cease has seen his ERA drop from 4.24 to 2.30 over that stretch, and on the season he also boasts a 1.24 WHIP and 34.4 percent strikeout rate that is second only to Tampa Bay's Shane McClanahan (36.0 percent) among big-league starting pitchers.