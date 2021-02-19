Cease has worked with White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz to correct mechanical flaws in his lower body, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Cease threw a side session Thursday under the watchful eye of catcher Yasmani Grandal, who likes what he sees. "If we get him to where we see him going, this guy could be a Cy Young finalist," Grandal said. "He could possibly be a Cy Young winner. He's got the tools to do it, there's no doubt on that." The right-hander pitched to a 4.01 ERA and 1.44 WHIP with 44 strikeouts and 34 walks over 58.1 innings in 2020. Cease is expected to claim a back-end-of-the-rotation spot to start the season.