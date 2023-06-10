Cease yielded one run on four hits and two walks over six frames in Friday's win over Miami. He struck out seven and did not factor in the decision.

Cease rolled through four shutout frames before coughing up a solo homer in the fifth inning. The 27-year-old has been shaky all season but has allowed just two runs over 11.1 innings in his last two starts. He's given up three or fewer runs in five of his last six starts, posting a 2.94 ERA during that span. Cease is now sporting a 4.38 ERA and an 81:34 K:BB through 74 innings. He's projected to face the Dodgers on the road next week.