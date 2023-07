Jimenez was removed from Sunday's game against Atlanta with left groin tightness.

Manager Pedro Grifol rolled the dice with Jimenez in right field Sunday and it didn't take long for that decision to backfire. The oft-injured slugger will be evaluated further ahead of the team's upcoming series in Queens. Jake Burger could take over as the primary DH if this forces Jimenez to the injured list, with Yoan Moncada (back) inching closer to a return.