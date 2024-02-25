Sheets could have trouble making the Opening Day roster after recent additions to the White Sox's roster, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Sheets spent the last two seasons with a significant share of playing time in right field, and for much of the offseason, it appeared that would remain the case in 2024. However, the White Sox have made several additions late in the offseason, including Kevin Pillar, Mike Moustakas and Dominic Fletcher. All three of those players will be competing directly with Sheets for both plate appearances and a roster spot, so he'll likely need to have a good showing in the spring to head east with the big club.