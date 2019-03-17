White Sox's Ivan Nova: Unveils cutter

Nova introduced a cutter Saturday, a pitch he hasn't thrown since undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery in 2014, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. The right-hander allowed two runs on four hits while striking out three over 4.1 innings.

Nova allowed a home run to Clint Barnes with the cutter, but he declared it will be a useful addition to his arsenal. The 31-year-old said has a 6.97 ERA over 10.1 innings and said he's ready for the season to begin. He'll get at least one more start to get his pitch count up to the point where he could pitch six innings.