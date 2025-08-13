White Sox's Jared Shuster: Booted from 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox designated Shuster for assignment Wednesday.
The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the return of Martin Perez (elbow) from the 60-day injured list. Shuster has collected a 5.27 ERA over 62 appearances (17 starts) at the big-league level.
