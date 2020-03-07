Stiever has yet to pitch in the Cactus League due to soreness in his forearm, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Stiever said he was bothered by soreness "in a weird spot in my arm," but an MRI showed it was normal. White Sox general manager Rick Hahn described the injury as a muscle strain in the forearm, something the team discovered following a side session. As such, he was shutdown for two-to-three weeks and is currently halfway through the break. The White Sox reassigned him to minor league camp where he'll continue his rehab. The 22-year-old is the sixth-ranked prospect per RotoWire (fifth-ranked by MLB Pipeline) and will be behind other starters to begin the season.