White Sox's Jonathan Stiever: Dealing with forearm pain
Stiever has yet to pitch in the Cactus League due to soreness in his forearm, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Stiever said he was bothered by soreness "in a weird spot in my arm," but an MRI showed it was normal. White Sox general manager Rick Hahn described the injury as a muscle strain in the forearm, something the team discovered following a side session. As such, he was shutdown for two-to-three weeks and is currently halfway through the break. The White Sox reassigned him to minor league camp where he'll continue his rehab. The 22-year-old is the sixth-ranked prospect per RotoWire (fifth-ranked by MLB Pipeline) and will be behind other starters to begin the season.
